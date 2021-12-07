https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/88382_686.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-12-07 16:47:492021-12-07 18:24:39USA: First Muslim Mayor of South Portland Inaugurated
USA: First Muslim Mayor of South Portland Inaugurated
SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The first Muslim elected to the South Portland City Council was inaugurated as the Maine city’s mayor. Deqa Dhalac became Mayor of the state’s fourth-largest city on Monday. Voters elected Dhalac to the council in 2018, and this year, the seven-member council decided to elevate her to the mayoral post.
Dhalac immigrated to the USA from Somalia and has a background in social work. She represents the city’s fifth district. CAIR, a Muslim civil rights group, hopes Dhalac “will help inspire a new generation of American Muslims as they take an increasing role in building a better society,” Spokesperson Ibrahim Hooper said.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!