USA: First Muslim Mayor of South Portland Inaugurated

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The first Muslim elected to the South Portland City Council was inaugurated as the Maine city’s mayor. Deqa Dhalac became Mayor of the state’s fourth-largest city on Monday. Voters elected Dhalac to the council in 2018, and this year, the seven-member council decided to elevate her to the mayoral post.

Dhalac immigrated to the USA from Somalia and has a background in social work. She represents the city’s fifth district. CAIR, a Muslim civil rights group, hopes Dhalac “will help inspire a new generation of American Muslims as they take an increasing role in building a better society,” Spokesperson Ibrahim Hooper said.

