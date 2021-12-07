Iraq: Opening ceremony for courtyard of Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) in Najaf coincides with her birth anniversary

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: On the birth anniversary of the great lady of Islam, the courtyard of Lady Zahra (SA) will be opened in the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS). The Director for Cultural Affairs of the Headquarters for the Reconstruction of the Holy Shrines said: “On the birth anniversary of the great lady of Islam, the courtyard of Lady Zahra (SA) will be opened in the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS).”

Milad Javadi in Semnan announced the opening of the courtyard of Lady Fatimah Zahra (A.S.) in February 2022 and added: “This courtyard is located next to the old courtyard of the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S.) and all projects – except the museum – will be opened in the next two months.”

“The concrete structure of the courtyard of Lady Zainab (SA) will also be completed on the day of her birth, and its joinery phase will begin,” said the Director of the Headquarters for the Reconstruction of the Holy Shrines.

“The Headquarters for the Reconstruction of the Holy Shrines has completed 180 reconstruction projects since its inception and is currently working on development plans,” he added, “The development of the courtyard and nave of Imam Mohammad Baqir (AS) in Kadhimiya is also among the constructing activities underway by the Headquarters.”

Announcing the 30% increase in people’s Nazr (vows) to help rebuild the holy shrines, Javadi said: “Going on a pilgrimage by servants of the shrines on behalf of people through registration on the website, and live video communication with the shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) on Friday nights, are among the cultural activities of the Headquarters for the Reconstruction of the Holy Shrines, which have been well received by the people in the past year.”

It should be mentioned that: “The Grand Project of the Courtyard of Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)” is a masterpiece of Islamic architecture and one of the largest development projects in the history of holy shrines. The designer, implementer and founder of this project has been the “Headquarters for the Reconstruction of the Holy Shrines” in the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has been carried out in recent years in full coordination with the Iraqi Shia Endowment and the management office of the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (AS).

The courtyard of Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA), with an area of more than 60,000 square meters, is four times larger than the old courtyard of the holy shrine and has 4 floors and several large porches. In addition to places of worship and pilgrimage, the project also includes the building of the Shrine Museum, the Library of Shrine (with a capacity of one million books and equipped with a manuscript restoration facilities), and a large nave for seminary classes and religious lectures. Other parts of this courtyard are a large prayer hall, a pilgrimage guest house, washrooms, and a dining room for the servants of the shrine.

