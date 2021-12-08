Date :Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 | Time : 09:27 |ID: 240231 | Print

Iraqi President: Christians participation in political life must be guaranteed

SHAFAQNAIraqi President Barham Salih met with Patriarch Mar Awa III at the Salam Palace in Baghdad yesterday (Tuesday).

Barham Salih stated in this meeting: “Christians are an integral part of Iraqi society, and their national assistance and commitment to their country has been a testament to that; so their genuine participation in political, social and cultural life must be guaranteed.”

He stressed the need to return all Christian refugees to their areas, as well as to guarantee the safe and sustainable voluntary return of migrants abroad, and said that attacks on Christians by all Iraqis would be rejected and condemned with all affiliation. Patriarch Mar Awa III also thanked Iraq for its support in strengthening coexistence, internal and social peace, and efforts in Christian affairs.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

