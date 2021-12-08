Date :Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 | Time : 09:56 |ID: 240237 | Print

Is it acceptable to gain victory by oppressing the people?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Do you expect me to gain victory by oppressing the people who I rule over? Never, swear to God I will not have such behaviour; until the life continues and until a star is following another star in the sky [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 126.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *