https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/ali.jpg 145 237 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-12-08 09:56:282021-12-08 09:56:28Is it acceptable to gain victory by oppressing the people?
Is it acceptable to gain victory by oppressing the people?
SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Do you expect me to gain victory by oppressing the people who I rule over? Never, swear to God I will not have such behaviour; until the life continues and until a star is following another star in the sky [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 126.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!