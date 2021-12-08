The main point of Ayah 87 of Surah Al-Anbiya

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 87 of Surah Al-Anbiya, Allah (SWT) revealed: “And remember Zun-Nun (the man of the fish, referring to the Prophet Yunus (AS)) when he departed in rage, thinking that We (God) would not put him to hardship! But he cried through the depths of darkness: There is no God but Allah (SWT); glory to God, I was indeed wrong.”

When Yunus (Jonah, Jonas) (AS) was appointed as a prophet of Allah (SWT), he started inviting people of his tribe to the religion of God in Naynawa (currently in Iraq). But the people did not accept the truth from him, and Yunus (AS) thought his duty is ended and before Divine Command reach him; he left his tribe and the area in anger.

He was moving on until reached the sea and in the sea he was swallowed by a large fish. Suddenly he realised that he had to be more patient and tolerant, and should not have left his tribe, as later on some may have listened to him. In that darkness he prayed to Allah (SWT) and asked God to be saved from that situation and recited this Dua: “There is no God but Allah (SWT); glory to God, I was indeed wrong.” Allah (SWT) accepted his Dua and saved him [1].

[1] Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 16, Page 217.