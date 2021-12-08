UN High Commissioner For Human Rights: Human Rights Situation In the Occupied Palestinian Territory Has Become “Disastrous”

SHAFAQNA – The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said on Tuesday (7 Dec 2021) that the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory has become “disastrous”, with severe infringements occurring effecting some four million people. Ms. Bachelet was briefing the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, in Geneva.

In Gaza, in May of this year, there was the most significant escalation in hostilities since 2014, resulting in the killing of 261 Palestinians including 67 children. The High Commissioner Office (OHCHR) determined that 130 of those killed were civilians.

According to Ms. Bachelet, the people of Gaza also continue to suffer from a 15-year land, sea and air blockade implemented by Israel, with vital infrastructure crumbling and a decaying sewer system. “Severe movement restrictions and obstructions to people’s access to essential goods and services, including specialised healthcare, generate immense suffering”, she said. She also noted that reconstruction and recovery efforts are ongoing, the fragile cessation of hostilities continues to hold, and some goods have been gradually allowed to enter Gaza. Humanitarian conditions, however, “remain deeply concerning.”

Since June 2021, OHCHR has also documented cases of assaults of journalists and human rights defenders, as well as intimidation, gender-based violence and harassment, excessive use of force, arbitrary arrests and censorship. Ms. Bachelet told the Committee that her concerns “continue to deepen about the numerous killings and injuries” of Palestinians by Israeli forces, as well as, increasingly, by armed settlers.

In the past year, there have been 490 incidents resulting in deaths, injury and/or significant property damage, the highest incidence of settler violence ever recorded by the United Nations. Currently, it represents an average of almost one incident of settler violence each day. Reports by UN partners indicate that 75 per cent of all children in Gaza are in need of mental health and psycho-social support, as well as other services. Currently, 160 Palestinian children are detained by Israel, some of them without charge, under administrative detention regulations. OHCHR also continues to receive “disturbing” reports of the ill-treatment of children during their arrest, transfer, interrogation and detention by Israeli authorities.

Source: UN News