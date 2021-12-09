An Eloquent Lady: Hazrat Zainab (S.A.)’s speech contained the best of rhetoric, oratory, convincing allegations, and the defense of belief

SHAFAQNA- In response to Yazid’s gloating and insults, Hazrat Zainab (S.A.) gave a courageous and revolutionary speech that demolished Yazid’s false honor and brought him low in the presence of his courtiers.

After the tragedy of Karbala, Lady Zainab (S.A.) and the other captives were brought to the palace of Ibn Ziyad. There, Lady Zainab (S.A.) disguised herself among the other women. Once Ibn Ziyad noticed her, he asked:

“Who is that disguised woman?”

No one answered him; so he repeated his question. Then, one of his servants replied:

“She is Zainab, the daughter of Fatimah, daughter of the Messenger of Allah”.

Ibn Ziyad recognized this honoured Lady, and decided to express his joy of victory in front of the honourable daughter of Imam Ali (A.S). Through addressing Lady Zainab he planned to take advantage of the opportunity and advertise the cruel and disgraced tyranny of Yazid. He however, failed to realize that the Lady he was addressing happened to be the heroine who would disgrace Yazid and all other oppressors through her firm logic. Ibn Ziyad rudely said:

“Praise be to Allah who disgraced you, and revealed your sayings as false.”

Perhaps Ibn Ziyad thought that one who is martyred in the way of fighting falsity is in fact disgraced, and his or her sayings are proven as false. Or maybe he knew the truth, but spoke as such in order to deviate the mind of people and invert the realities, knowing that he attributed his sayings to Allah (S.W.T). In spite of that, Lady Zainab (S.A) immediately frustrated his conspiracy by replying:

“Praise be to Allah who has honoured us with His Messenger, and purified us from impurity. The one who is disgraced is certainly the libertine, and the one who lies is the lewd; and we are not such people. Praise be to Allah.”

Ibn Zyad, who never expected to be talking to such a knowledgeable and courageous woman, changed the subject and said:

“How did you find the way Allah treated your brother and your family?”

Lady Zainab (S.A), with a tone full of pride and power, indicating her faith and submission towards Allah (S.W.T), answered:

“I saw nothing but beauty. …They rushed towards their graves (with honour). But know that Allah will judge between you and them, and He will call you to account; so be worried about the winner at that day (either it will be you or them). O son of Marjanah! May your mother be mournful for you.”

These few statements were so powerful that as the historians mention, they made Ibn Ziyad so angry that he decided to kill Lady Zainab (S.A). He however ceased to do such as one of his army generals, who was present there, calmed him down and prevented him from doing so.

The people of that time, in Karbala and in the court of the governor of Kufah, and in the court of Yazid Ibn Mu’awiyah, heard statements from Lady Zainab (S.A) that surprised everyone in eloquence and articulacy; just as it surprises us today, and all testify her excellence and her magical speech giving.

This speech is considered as the “culmination of the revolution started by Imam Husain (A.S). Dr. Tawfiq al-Fukaykin (cited in Syed Hasan Akhtar :4) says that her speech contained the best of rhetoric, oratory, expression enthusiasm , convincing allegations, and the defense of belief. He said that her words were “sharper than sword”. The words hit Yazid like spears in his own court and in front of his own people.

Throughout Lady Zainab (S.A)’s life, she held gatherings for women, where she disseminated the teachings of Islam. As she became known for her ability to teach, she gained the titles of Aalima Ghair Mu’allima (scholar without a teacher), FaseehaBaleegha (intensely eloquent).

Even after her return to Medina, Lady Zainab did not sit still. Instead, despite having endured such hardships, she continued to preach the message of Imam Hussain, causing a reawakening in the Muslim nation that continues to this day in the form of Ashura commemorations.

