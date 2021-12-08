US: Senate backs weapons sale to Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- The US Senate rejected a resolution on Tuesday that would have banned the weapons sale to Saudi Arabia.

The resolution, introduced by Republicans Rand Paul and Mike Lee and Democrat Bernie Sanders, was voted against 67 to 30. The weapons package would include 280 AIM-120C-7/C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), 596 LAU-128 Missile Rail Launchers (MRL) along with other equipment and support, i24News reported.