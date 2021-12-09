Date :Thursday, December 9th, 2021 | Time : 07:44 |ID: 240357 | Print

Egypt works to secure Syria’s presence at next Arab League summit

SHAFAQNA- Informed Egyptian sources reported that secret contacts were being made regarding the fate of Syria’s position in the Arab League before the next meeting of the Union in Algeria.

The sources said that Egypt, which is leading the process of returning Syria to the Arab League, intends that even if the Syrian representative is not present at the next meeting of the Arab League, at least an agreement will be reached on Syria’s return to its position in the union by sending the case to the next meeting for voting.

In addition to talks with Arab intelligence chiefs during an Arab intelligence summit in Cairo last November on the Syrian issue, Egypt also gained tacit approval from some countries opposed to its membership in the Arab League, including Morocco and Tunisia, and now the most important obstacle to this is Qatar’s opposition to Syria’s return.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

