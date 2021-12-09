Why electing the most righteous and competent people as leaders are so important in Islam?

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 112 of Surah An-Nahl, Allah (SWT) revealed: “Allah (SWT) sets forth a parable; a city enjoying security and peace, abundantly supplied with sustenance from every place, yet it was ungrateful for Favours of Allah (SWT) [they disobeyed the righteous leaders]. So Allah (SWT) made it taste of hunger and terror (in extremes) (closing in on it) like a garment (from every side), because of the (evil) which (its) people wrought.”

When the people in a society do not elect righteous and competent officials, this means that they are ungrateful for God’s Blessing. Therefore, they are inflicted with difficulties such as economic problems and various insecurities in their society. On the contrary if they are thankful to God and elect pious and competent leaders, they will be granted with abundance of sustenance from Allah (SWT) as is mentioned in Ayah 147 of Surah An-Nisa: “Why should Allah (SWT) punish you if you give thanks and be faithful? And Allah (SWT) is appreciative, all knowing.”