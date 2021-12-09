The most significant Divine Favour granted to mankind according to the holy Quran?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: God’s Favour are Imams (AS), and the reason for this saying is Ayah 28 of Surah Ibrahim where Allah (SWT) revealed: “Have you not seen those who have changed Allah’s Blessing with ingratitude, and landed their people in the house of ruin?” Imam (AS) continued by saying: Swear to God, we (the infallible Imams (AS)) are that God’s Favour/Blessing that Allah (SWT) granted to the mankind, and whoever wants to be saved, is saved by us (the infallible Imams (AS)) [1].

Commentating on the last part of Ayah 3 of Surah Al-Ma’idah (today I (God) perfected you religion for you and have completed My Blessing upon you); the late Allamah Tabatabaei (RA) said: The Blessing is in fact the same Divine Welayah (Divine Imamat of the 12 infallibles (AS)), and anything becomes a blessing when is included with Welayah [2]. Other narrations on various Ayahs of the holy Quran have also introduced Divine Imamat as Divine Blessing [3].

