Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Basra

Members of the Security Council condemned in a statement the recent terrorist attack that took place in the Iraqi province of Basra, killing and injuring a number of citizens.

The members of the Security Council also condemned the terrorist attack in northern Iraq that took place last Friday and left several dead.

In a statement, the Security Council called on all countries to work actively with the Iraqi government.

A powerful explosion was reported in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, at least 16 people were killed and dozens injured in the blast near the Jomhuri Hospital in Basra. Police and hospital sources put the death toll at four and the number of injured at 20.

Rescue and firefighters were dispatched to the scene following the blast.



