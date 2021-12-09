Date :Thursday, December 9th, 2021 | Time : 20:16 |ID: 240401 | Print

December 11th & 12th : Online Conference on Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) will hold its annual Islamophobia conference on 11 and 12 December 2021.

The IHRC’s annual Islamophobia conference will address the questions posed by Muslim participation in civic and political life in the so-called ‘West,’ including countries like the UK, the US, the European Union, Australia and Canada.

The Conference 2021 will be co-organized by Scotland Against Criminalising Communities (SACC) and the Decolonial International Network Foundation (DIN). The live Conference will be broadcasted on ihrc.tv and YouTube and Facebook.

 

