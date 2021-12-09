Jordanian MPs criticize anti-Palestine movie

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A number of Jordanian lawmakers called for a film that insults Palestinian prisoners to be banned.

The movie titled Amirah (princess) has caused widespread anger among Palestinians and also in Jordan. Critics argue that it feeds into Israel’s narrative and discounts the suffering of Palestinians and their struggles.

The Jordanian parliamentarian said the film is an insult to all prisoners in Israeli jails as it changes the reality of their conditions, Al-Araby.co.uk reported.

MP Ahmed al-Qatouna expressed deep regret that some Jordanians have taken part in the offensive movie. Khalil Atiya, another lawmaker, said he utterly rejects the content of the film.

He added that Jordan has always supported the cause of Palestine and the country’s art also backs the Palestinian cause. He called on related authorities to ban the film, has been selected by the Royal Film Commission to represent Jordan at the Oscars to compete in the international feature film category for the year 2022.

Social media platforms in Jordan have also been buzzing with widespread discontent over the film, with many demanding its boycott.

The hashtag “BoycottAmiraFilm” has been trending on Twitter for over 24 hours. Twitter use KhairEddinAljabri, expressed his disappointment in the film, describing it as “diabolical”.

“Jordanian art has always served the Palestinian cause with pioneering films which showcased the struggle of the Palestinian people and glorified their resistance. This film is a shame and a disgraceful act and everyone who participated in it must be held accountable,” Jabri tweeted in Arabic.

Reda Yasen tweeted in Arabic: “The curators of the film must apologize for their ignorance and immediately withdraw the film. Otherwise, they will be contributing to the premeditated mutilation of Palestinian prisoners.”

Instagram user HananBahri expressed her rejection of the film.

The Jordanian Artists Association stated its rejection and condemnation of the film in a statement, as well as the Palestinian Ministry of Culture, which also condemned the production and screening of the film.