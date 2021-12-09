Date :Thursday, December 9th, 2021 | Time : 18:28 |ID: 240420 | Print

Cairo selected as Islamic World’s 2022 Culture Capital

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:  Egypt’s capital of Cairo has been selected as next year’s culture capital of the Muslim world.

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) has announced the decision.Egypt’s Culture Minister Ines Abdel-Dayem told a press conference that this choice reflects Cairo’s position as a meeting place for different cultures, a creative hub and a center for thought and art.

She praised ISESCO’s efforts to celebrate the capitals of Islamic countries and promote relationships between them. ISESCO is an international organization working within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), specializing in the fields of education, science, culture and communication.

