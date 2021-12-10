China fired back by accusing the US of committing “evil crimes against native Americans”

SHAFAQNA- China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian, blasted the US for its diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, saying that allegations of genocide — which China faces over its treatment of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang — “fits the US better than anyone else” for its treatment of Native Americans.

“The US has been fabricating the biggest lie of the century about so-called ‘genocide’ in Xinjiang, but it has long been debunked by facts,” Zhao said, though he declined to specify what facts.

He said the diplomatic boycott, which the White House announced citing “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” by Beijing, is based on “ideological biases as well as lies and rumors.”

Zhao denounced the US for committing “evil crimes” against Native Americans and said that the boycott “gravely violates” the political neutrality for which the Olympic Games are known, Businessinsider told.

He said US officials hadn’t even been invited to the games in the first place, repeating a similar statement he made earlier this week when rumors of the boycott began to surface. “The US political agenda wins no support and is doomed to fail,” he added.