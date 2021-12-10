Date :Friday, December 10th, 2021 | Time : 10:34 |ID: 240457 | Print

What happens to oppressors and liars?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – In a letter to Moawiyah (the Umayyad Ruler), the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) wrote: Indeed, oppression and lying disgraces the human being in the religion and the world, and will reveal the person’s fault to the faultfinders, and you know that whatever is lost will not be returned. A group went after the falsehood, and wanted to change God’s Decree by false Tafseer (the Quranic commentary), and Allah (SWT) called them liars [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 48.

You might also like
The Formal Declaration Of Imamat (Leadership)Of Imam Ali (A.S) At Ghadir Khumm
The commander of the Faithful (A.S) and Generosity
What Shiites and Sunnis unitedly believe about Imam Ali (A.S)
Battle of Khandaq
The Purport of the Discourse on Ghadir
Eid Al-Ghadeer
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *