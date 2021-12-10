What happens to oppressors and liars?

SHAFAQNA – In a letter to Moawiyah (the Umayyad Ruler), the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) wrote: Indeed, oppression and lying disgraces the human being in the religion and the world, and will reveal the person’s fault to the faultfinders, and you know that whatever is lost will not be returned. A group went after the falsehood, and wanted to change God’s Decree by false Tafseer (the Quranic commentary), and Allah (SWT) called them liars [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 48.