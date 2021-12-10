When must a believer ask God for salvation?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: When you see the judges rule against what God has commanded, and when you see the rulers choose traitors as trusted ones, and when you see the rulers receive money from the corrupted ones, and when you see righteousness is preached but the speaker himself does not practice what he preaches, and when you see the Salaat/Salaah is taken lightly, and when you see Sadaqah and Zakat is not paid for the sake of God, and when you see the height of peoples concern is their stomach and lusts, and they do not care what they eat and who they sleep with, and when you see the world is in their favour and the signs of the truth and correctness have been covered; at this time, be careful and ask Allah (SWT) to save you. And try that Allah (SWT) sees you differently from the ways of such people [1].

[1] Al-Kafi, Vol., Page 38.