Mashhad to Damascus: Flowers sent to mark Hazrat Zeynab’s (S.A.) birth anniversary

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: On the occasion of Hazrat Zeynab’s birth anniversary, the flowers placed and replaced on the top of Imam Reza’s tomb will be distributed among the pilgrims of the shrines of Hazrat Zeynab (SA) and Hazrat Roqayyeh (S.A.) in Syria.

Hossein Faraji, one of the benefactors and servants of the flower arrangement section of Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine said that a group of servants of Imam Reza (A.S.) will visit Syria for flower arrangement and cultural programs, and in addition to distributing blessed rock candies, they will distribute the dried flowers among pilgrims.

“These servants, carrying the green flag of Imam Reza (AS), will perfume the holy dome of Hazrat Zeynab (S.A.) with pure rosewater, and on the night of her birth anniversary will welcome the pilgrims of Hazrat Zeynab (SA) and Hazrat Roqayyeh (SA) holy shrines with 1000 rose branches and sweets dedicated by the servants,” he said.

Faraji added that 80,000 different flower branches have been sent to Syria by flower producers all over the country, and 10 of the servants of Shamim Rezvan section of the holy shrine are preparing and decorating the holy shrines in Syria. Shia Muslims celebrate the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Zeynab (SA) on December 10 this year.