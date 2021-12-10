Lebanon: Online Course Underway To Boost Knowledge of female Quran Teachers

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Imam Hassan Mujtaba (AS) Dar-ol-Quran in Lebanon is holding an online course to boost the knowledge of women Quran teachers. The event is being staged on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zaynab (S.A.) and the first session was held on Wednesday, December 8.

The aim of the course is to empower women tutors so that they can educate learners in the best form possible. Teachers will learn new methods to teach recitation to learners. Sayed Montazer Al-Araji, a Quran teacher from Karbala, supervises the course.

The sessions are being held on Wednesdays at 9 PM local Beirut time. Here is the link to enter the course. Meeting ID: 870 2682 3957. Passcode: 123456