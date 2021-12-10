Date :Friday, December 10th, 2021 | Time : 15:08 |ID: 240495 | Print

Lebanon: Online Course Underway To Boost Knowledge of female Quran Teachers

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Imam Hassan Mujtaba (AS) Dar-ol-Quran in Lebanon is holding an online course to boost the knowledge of women Quran teachers. The event is being staged on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zaynab (S.A.) and the first session was held on Wednesday, December 8.

The aim of the course is to empower women tutors so that they can educate learners in the best form possible. Teachers will learn new methods to teach recitation to learners. Sayed Montazer Al-Araji, a Quran teacher from Karbala, supervises the course.

The sessions are being held on Wednesdays at 9 PM local Beirut time. Here is the link to enter the course. Meeting ID: 870 2682 3957. Passcode: 123456

You might also like
Hariri to fly to Paris within 48 hours
Macron arrives in Lebanon on his second trip in less than a month
Israeli military fired at targets in southern Lebanon+ Video
Halal Travel in Madrid
Diab: Beirut blast caused by 500 tons of ammonium nitrate
Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his condolences on the passing away of Hujjatul-Islam Ja'far Murtaza Al-Ameli
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *