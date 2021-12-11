Turkey offers committee for Muslim minorities around the world

SHAFAQNA- Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop on Thursday offered a special committee to draw attention to the suffering of Muslim minorities across the world.

Speaking at the 46th executive committee meeting of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC member states (PUIC) in Istanbul, Şentop said it was PUIC’s responsibility to raise awareness regarding issues such as rising Islamophobia, xenophobia, intolerance and racism. He proposed to set up a special committee under the PUIC to draw attention to the suffering of Muslim minorities across the world, Daily Sabah reported.