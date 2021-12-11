What is the best way of introducing the way of Ahlul Bayt (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the eighth Imam, Ali ibn Musa Al-Ridha (AS) who said: God’s Mercy is on the one who revives the religion and our way/Welayah (the way of infallible Imams (AS)). The Imam (AS) was asked: How can your way be revived? Imam (AS) replied: Learn our sciences and teach them to the people, because if the people recognise/comprehend the goodness and the truth about our sayings; surely, they will follow us [1].

