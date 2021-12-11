Date :Saturday, December 11th, 2021 | Time : 10:33 |ID: 240527 | Print

What is the best way of introducing the way of Ahlul Bayt (AS)?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the eighth Imam, Ali ibn Musa Al-Ridha (AS) who said: God’s Mercy is on the one who revives the religion and our way/Welayah (the way of infallible Imams (AS)). The Imam (AS) was asked: How can your way be revived? Imam (AS) replied: Learn our sciences and teach them to the people, because if the people recognise/comprehend the goodness and the truth about our sayings; surely, they will follow us [1].

[1] Oyun Akhbar Al-Ridha (AS), Vol. 1, page 307.

You might also like
Daughter of the Prophet (PBUH), The Lady of Light
Biography of Imam Musa Kazim (as) - Sayed Ammar Nakshawani
Why is the grave of Lady Fatimah (S.A) still concealed, while Imam Ali`s (A.S) has been revealed?
And Thus the Head Remains Held High
Muhammad (S.A.) the Foretold Prophet
Mubahala
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *