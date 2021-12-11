https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/ahlul-bait2.gif 443 593 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-12-11 10:33:132021-12-11 10:33:13What is the best way of introducing the way of Ahlul Bayt (AS)?
What is the best way of introducing the way of Ahlul Bayt (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the eighth Imam, Ali ibn Musa Al-Ridha (AS) who said: God’s Mercy is on the one who revives the religion and our way/Welayah (the way of infallible Imams (AS)). The Imam (AS) was asked: How can your way be revived? Imam (AS) replied: Learn our sciences and teach them to the people, because if the people recognise/comprehend the goodness and the truth about our sayings; surely, they will follow us [1].
[1] Oyun Akhbar Al-Ridha (AS), Vol. 1, page 307.
