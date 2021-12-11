UK-Based independent and unofficial tribunal has found that China committed genocide against Uighur Muslims

SHAFAQNA- The Chinese government committed genocide against Uighur Muslims living in Xinjiang province, an independent and unofficial tribunal has found. Tribunal Chair Geoffrey Nice said today the genocide ruling was based on evidence that the Chinese government’s forced birth control and sterilisation policies targeting Uighurs in the far western Xinjiang province were “intended to destroy a significant part” of the group’s population.

The abuse was part of comprehensive policies directly linked to President Xi Jinping and the highest levels of the Chinese government, he said. Mr Nice, a senior lawyer, previously led the prosecution of ex-Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic and has worked with the International Criminal Court. “There has to be an intention to destroy, by the act of interfering with birth, a group,” he said. The evidence was that a significant proportion of Uighurs who would have been born will not be born.”

The UK-based Uyghur Tribunal comprises lawyers, academics and businesspeople. It has no government backing or powers to sanction or punish China, but its organisers hope the process of publicly laying out evidence will compel international action to tackle alleged abuses against the Uyghurs, a largely Muslim ethnic group.

The tribunal’s report says crimes including torture and the systematic suppression of births have occurred. “Hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs – with some estimates well in excess of a million – have been detained by PRC [People’s Republic of China] authorities without any, or any remotely sufficient reason, and subjected to acts of unconscionable cruelty, depravity and inhumanity,” the tribunal’s report says. “Sometimes up to 50 have been detained in a cell of 22 sq metres.”

The report says there is evidence that detainees have been confined in containers up to their neck in cold water, shackled by heavy metal chains and immobilised for months on end. It says some of the detained have been subjected to extreme sexual violence, including gang rapes and penetration with electric shock rods and iron bars. Women were raped by men paying to be allowed into the detention centre for the purpose, the report says.

The extreme intrusive capacity of the Chinese state, including mass coerced labour assignments, intense monitoring and face surveillance, means parts of Xinjiang have become a form of open prison, the report says. The tribunal found evidence of enforced abortions, the removal of wombs against women’s will, the killing of babies immediately after birth and mass enforced sterilisation through the insertion of IUD devices that were only removable by surgical means. Hundreds of thousands Uyghur children have been taken from their families and placed in Han-ran boarding schools, burial grounds have been bulldozed or built over, mosques destroyed, and religious practice banned, it adds, , The Guardian reported.

About 30 witnesses and experts gave evidence to a series of public hearings in central London earlier this year, alleging torture, forced abortions, rape and beatings by authorities while in state detention centres. The hearings also reviewed large amounts of documents detailing other policies including the separation of young children from their families and widespread destruction of mosques. The tribunal concluded that it was beyond doubt that crimes against humanity were committed, Associated Press mentioned.

In response to the findings, a cross-party group of British MPs urged the Foreign Office to re-examine its refusal to join the Biden administration and declare a genocide in Xinjiang. The report was published the day after the US House of Representatives passed legislation banning imports from China’s Xinjiang region over its treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority. Members of the House voted 428-1 to pass the “Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act,” which requires corporations to prove “with clear and convincing evidence” that any goods imported from the region were not made using forced labor, France 24 reported.

“Right now, Beijing is orchestrating a brutal and accelerating campaign of repression against the Uyghur people and other Muslim minorities,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers ahead of the vote. The US Senate has previously approved a similar measure and the two will now need reconciling. The bill will then need to be signed into law by President Joe Biden and it was unclear whether it had White House support. Australia, the US and the UK have declared they will mount a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics next year. France has so far refused to do so.

