Moscow: Islamic Books Displayed At Book Fair

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Translations of Nahjul-Balaqah and Sahifeh Sajjadiyeh were among the Islamic books presented at an international book fair held in the Russian capital earlier this month. The international fair of intellectual literature non-fiction was held at the Gostiny Dvor Complex in Moscow from December 2 to 6.

More than 300 publishers from Russia and other countries presented their books at the cultural event. They included the Russian-based Ibn Sina Islamic Culture Research Foundation, which attended the book fair for the 13th year.

The foundation has so far published over 340 works in areas such as Quranic and Islamic sciences, history of Islam, philosophy, Islamic mysticism, Islamic law and economics, and Persian literature. It presented those books and also unveiled a number of new works at the Moscow book fair.

‘History of Iran from Beginning to (the time of) Imam Khomeini’, third volume of ‘Education in View of Muslim Scholars and Thinkers’, ‘Naser Khosrow and His philosophical Views’, and ‘Life and Teachings of Mulla Sadra’ were among the book unveiled at the event by the foundation.