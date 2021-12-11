Egypt Aiming To Turn Saint Catherine Into Capital of World’s Religious Tourism

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: More than 3,500 engineers and workers are working round the clock to materialize the project of making Saint Catherine the capital of the world’s religious tourism. The Egyptian government has decided to carry out the biggest tourism project in Saint Catherine, located in the South Sinai Governorate, Al-Ahram reported.

The area is considered a holy place for Jews, Christians, and Muslims and this is its most important touristic feature. Saint Catherine is located at the foot of Mount Sinai at an elevation of 1500 meters. The village has already been registered as a UNESCO world heritage site. The village attracts thousands of tourists from around the globe and now, the Egyptian government is implementing projects to expand the village and put in place symbols of the three Abrahamic religions.

Mahmoud Emara, the Executive Director of the project, says a 33,000 square meter visitor center, 5,800 square meters of park and green space, restaurants, and information centers are being developed in the area. A five-story hotel with a total area of 80,000 square meters is also being built which will have a perfect view of El Tor Mountain. The hotel will be equipped with 150 rooms, he said. The project is set to be inaugurated in less than a year and this is why the work is being done 24/7, he added.