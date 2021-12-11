Date :Saturday, December 11th, 2021 | Time : 18:32 |ID: 240617 | Print

What technologies are the City leaders looking for?

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Electric vehicles have made it to the top of U.S. mayors’ climate agendas, according to a new survey by the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

More than half of the 103 mayors of surveyed called EVs the most promising technology for reducing energy and carbon, while almost as many cited low-energy buildings as an important technology.

Other technologies that city leaders plan to prioritize include solar electricity and LED or other energy-efficient lighting. Some 70% of mayors identified the top areas where they plan to improve efficiency and reduce consumption as investing in public buildings and shifting energy sources. Public transit, by contrast, was called a top target by only 28% of mayors.

In the survey, mayors overwhelmingly said the greatest challenge to energy efficiency upgrades is cost, by contrast, just 4% of mayors said a lack of public support was an obstacle.

With respect to EVs, 69% of mayors said they had a specific strategy or plan to build out the charging infrastructure.

Source: bloomberg

