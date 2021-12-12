https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/6CCC6197-26DE-4ED7-ADA0-6FDBE09449E4.jpeg 451 640 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-12-12 10:26:012021-12-12 10:26:01Can a Muslim man marry a woman from other Divine Religions? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
Can a Muslim man marry a woman from other Divine Religions? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about a Muslim man marrying a woman from other Divine Religions.
Question: What is the ruling on temporary or permanent marriage with the followers of other Divine Religions (Christianity, Judaism)?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: As a Wajib precaution permanent marriage of Muslim man with the follower of other Divine Religions (Ahlul Kitab) is not allowed; but temporary marriage is allowed on the condition that he has no Muslim wife, otherwise without her consent is not allowed, and even with her consent as a precaution still is not allowed.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
