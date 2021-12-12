Muslims in Singapore acted exemplarily during pandemic: Minister

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Singaporean Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli says Malay/Muslim Singaporeans have acted in an exemplary way during the Covid-19 pandemic and helped prevent the virus from spreading further.

The community has embraced tough decisions and adapted to challenges posed by the virus, said Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health.

“For the last two years, our community has been exemplary in their response to Covid-19, particularly during the beginning of Covid-19 when we had to make very difficult decisions,” said the minister during an interview with Malay/Muslim leaders on Monday (Dec 6).

This included the shutting down of mosques and the postponing of the haj pilgrimage, he added. Other measures that the community took in response to the coronavirus included the suspension of congregational prayers and adjusting to the inability to visit loved ones during Hari Raya celebrations.

Such adjustments from the community were only possible due to the support it gives to its religious leaders and medical experts who have been able to put up appropriate guidance, said Mr Masagos.

He made special mention of how the religious teachers here, or asatizah, rallied together to help the community understand the need for such decisions. Mr Masagos said that this is unlike many other countries, where there were a lot of disputes between religious scholars about why safety measures had to be taken.

While fatigue in the fight against Covid-19 might be setting in, Mr Masagos noted that the community here still supports the measures by the Government in the national efforts to address the coronavirus.