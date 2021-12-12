Date :Sunday, December 12th, 2021 | Time : 19:43 |ID: 240655 | Print

International conference on Mahdism held in Iraq

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:  The tenth edition of an international conference on Mahdism was held in Kadhimiya, a northern neighborhood of the city of Baghdad, Iraq.

“Question of Mahdism, from Philosophy of Awaiting (the Savior) to Challenges of Reappearance (of the Savior)” was the title of the scholarly event, according to al-Kafeel.net website.

A representative of Shia source of emulation Ayatollah Seyed Ali al-Sistani as well as prominent seminary and university figures took part in the conference, held on Friday and Saturday, December 10-11.

Among those present was a delegation from the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine.

Two members of delegation presented papers at the conference.

Mohammad Hassan al-Mawla’s paper was titled, “Awaiting (the Savior) Is Action, Not Idleness” and Hussain Ali Salman presented a paper titled “Government and Society in the Age of Reappearance”.

There was a question and answer session after presentations.

Mahdism refers to the belief that the last Shia Imam, Imam Zaman (may God hasten his glad advent), will reappear at the end of time and spread justice in the world.

