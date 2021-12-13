Acquiring Perfect Faith: Commentary on Dua Makarim Akhlaq By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Commentary on Dua Makarim Akhlaq

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Acquiring Perfect Faith

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

اللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَ آلِهِ، وَ بَلِّغْ بِإِيمَانِي أَكْمَلَ الْإِيمَانِ، وَ اجْعَلْ يَقِينِي أَفْضَلَ الْيَقِينِ، وَ انْتَهِ بِنِيَّتِي إِلَى أَحْسَنِ النِّيَّاتِ، وَ بِعَمَلِي إِلَى أَحْسَنِ الْاَعْمَالِ.

O Allah, bless Mohammad and his Household, cause my faith to reach the perfect faith.

Commentary: The Prophet (SAWA) has said, “Indeed, I have been sent to perfect the virtues of morality,[1]” and indeed he possessed a great moral character. Chapter Al-Qalam (68:4) in the Quran states:

وَإِنَّكَ لَعَلَىٰ خُلُقٍ عَظِيمٍ ‎﴿٤﴾‏

The word (خُلق) means the “nature” of a being. For instance, some people are truthful, honest, forbearing, etc., as an intrinsic part of their nature.

Imam Zayn al-Abidin Ali ibn Husayn (AS) has mentioned the salient points of perfect morality within Dua Makarim Akhlaq.

Imam Sajad (AS) began Dua Makarim Akhlaq by invoking Allah’s mercy and praises (Salawat)[2] on the Prophet and the Prophet’s Household, a virtue emphasized in the Quran[3] and in many traditions reached us through the Prophet and the Ahlul-Bayt.

In verse 33:56, the Quran says:

إِنَّ اللَّهَ وَمَلَائِكَتَهُ يُصَلُّونَ عَلَى النَّبِيِّ ۚ يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا صَلُّوا عَلَيْهِ وَسَلِّمُوا تَسْلِيمًا ‎﴿٥٦﴾

33:56 Indeed, Allah confers blessing upon the Prophet and His angels (ask Him to do so). O you who have believed, ask (Allah to grant) blessing upon him, submit to his command as he deserves.

Imam Sajad (AS) asked believers to begin their invocations with the Dhikr of Salwaat. Since Allah will readily accept the blessings on the Prophet that we state at the beginning of our prayers, He will agree with the rest. Imam stressed that it is far from God’s mercy to accept only one part of the prayer and reject the rest.

اذا دَعا احَدُكُمْ فَلْيَبْدَا بِالصَّلاةِ عَلَى النَّبِىِّ (صلى الله عليه و آله)، فَانَّ الصَّلاةَ عَلَى النَّبِىِّ (صلى الله عليه و آله) مَقْبُولَةٌ، وَ لَمْ يَكُنِ اللّهُ لِيَقْبَلْ بَعْضاً وَ يَرُدَّ بَعْضاً.

Begin your prayer with Salawat on Mohammad (SAWA). For sure, Salawat on the Prophet is accepted. Allah (SWT)never accepts part of supplication and rejects the rest.

Then, the Imam (AS) invoked Allah (SWT) to make his faith reach the epitome of perfect faith.

وبَلِّغْ بِإِيمَانِي أَكْمَلَ الْإِيمَانِ

The word (إِيمَانِ) is translated to faith and signifies the confidence or trust in a person, thing, or concept. In religion, faith is the belief in the doctrines or teachings of religion.

The verses of the Quran assert that faith constitutes believing, acknowledging, and practicing the tenets of the religion. It is important to emphasize that faith has no virtue without practicing its principles. The following verses of the Quran support our understanding of faith.

The Bedouin tribes of Arabia called themselves believers but did not practice Islam’s tenets. The Quran (Al-Hujurat, 49:14) dismisses them and states that they merely submitted to the authority of the Prophet (SAWA), not faith itself:

قَالَتِ الْأَعْرَابُ آمَنَّا ۖ قُل لَّمْ تُؤْمِنُوا وَلَٰكِن قُولُوا أَسْلَمْنَا وَلَمَّا يَدْخُلِ الْإِيمَانُ فِي قُلُوبِكُمْ ۖ … ‎﴿١٤﴾

49: 14 The Bedouins say, “We have believed.” Say, “You have not (yet) believed; but say (instead), ‘We have submitted,’ for faith has not yet entered your hearts.

In chapter An-Naml (27:14), the Quran tells the story of Firon. In his heart, he knew that Prophet Musa (AS) was indeed a messenger of God, but he never acknowledged him as a prophet. Hence, the Quran labels Firon a disbeliever:

وَجَحَدُوا بِهَا وَاسْتَيْقَنَتْهَا أَنفُسُهُمْ ظُلْمًا وَعُلُوًّا ۚ فَانظُرْ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَاقِبَةُ الْمُفْسِدِينَ ‎﴿١٤﴾

27:14 And they rejected them, while their (inner) selves were convinced thereof, out of injustice and haughtiness. So see how was the end of the corrupters.

Similarly, the Jewish scholars during the era of the Prophet (SAWA) knew that he was the foretold prophet in the Scripture. However, they never acknowledged him publicly as a prophet and hence are considered disbelievers (Al-Baqara 2:146):

الَّذِينَ آتَيْنَاهُمُ الْكِتَابَ يَعْرِفُونَهُ كَمَا يَعْرِفُونَ أَبْنَاءَهُمْ ۖ وَإِنَّ فَرِيقًا مِّنْهُمْ لَيَكْتُمُونَ الْحَقَّ وَهُمْ يَعْلَمُونَ ‎﴿١٤٦﴾

2:146 Those to whom We gave the Scripture know him as they know their own sons. But indeed, a party of them conceal the truth while they know (it).

Abu Jahl was a symbol of disbelief and infidelity during the era of the Prophet (SAWA). Every time Abu Jahl met the Prophet, he looked at the Prophet with hatred, hostility, and anger. On one occasion, Abu Jahl met the Prophet, shook the Prophet’s hand firmly, and greeted him exceptionally friendly. Abu Jahl’s warm greeting surprised everyone.

Abu Jahl’s companions said: “Wow! Does he believe in the Prophet? So, our campaign against the Prophet is now weakened.” The Muslims said: “It is astonishing! Has Abu Jahl accepted Islam? So, Islam now becomes more powerful.” Abu Jahl’s friend told him, “What was that warm gesture to the Prophet?” He replied:

واَللَّهِ إِنِّي لَأَعْلَمُ أَنَّهُ صَادِقٌ ولَكِنَّا مَتَى كُنَّا تَبَعاً لِعَبْدِ مَنَافٍ.

I swear by God, I know that this man is honest and truthful, but when was it that we followed Abd al-Manaf and his children[4]?

Another example of disbelief and lack of faith is Iblis. He believed in God and worshiped him with devotion, ranking highly even among the angels. When Allah (SWT) commanded him to prostrate to Adam (AS), Iblis disobeyed the command, was demoted from his position, and ultimately became a disbeliever.

The above discussion has been summarized in a Hadith narrated by The Prophet[5] (SAWA), who said:

الْايمانُ مَعْرِفَةٌ بِالْقَلْبِ، واقْرارٌ بِاللِّسانِ، وعَمَلٌ بالأركان

Faith is defined as believing by heart, acknowledging with tongue, and practicing its tenets with devotion.

Imam Sajad (AS) invoked Allah (SWT) to make his faith reach the epitome of perfect faith. What is perfect faith?

People with weak faith lack a complete devotion to the religion. They accept parts of religion that conform with their carnal desires and reject the rest, as mentioned in chapter An-Nisa (4:150):

‏ إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يَكْفُرُونَ بِاللَّهِ وَرُسُلِهِ وَيُرِيدُونَ أَن يُفَرِّقُوا بَيْنَ اللَّهِ وَرُسُلِهِ وَيَقُولُونَ نُؤْمِنُ بِبَعْضٍ وَنَكْفُرُ بِبَعْضٍ وَيُرِيدُونَ أَن يَتَّخِذُوا بَيْنَ ذَٰلِكَ سَبِيلًا ‎﴿١٥٠﴾‏

4:150 Indeed, those who disbelieve in Allah and His messengers and wish to discriminate between Allah and His messengers and say, “We believe in some and disbelieve in others,” and wish to adopt a way in between –

People with fragile faith lack complete trust in Allah (SWT). In times of comfort, they have a good opinion of God, but they complain that God is not fair to them in times of difficulty, as stated in Surah Al-Fajr (89:15-16):

فَأَمَّا الْإِنسَانُ إِذَا مَا ابْتَلَاهُ رَبُّهُ فَأَكْرَمَهُ وَنَعَّمَهُ فَيَقُولُ رَبِّي أَكْرَمَنِ ‎﴿١٥﴾‏ وَأَمَّا إِذَا مَا ابْتَلَاهُ فَقَدَرَ عَلَيْهِ رِزْقَهُ فَيَقُولُ رَبِّي أَهَانَنِ ‎﴿١٦﴾

70:19-22 And as for man (with fragile faith), when his Lord tries him and (thus) is generous to him and favors him, he says, “My Lord has honored me.” But when He tries him and restricts his provision, he says, “My Lord has humiliated me.”

Instead, people with high degrees of faith are steadfast in all circumstances and fully adhere to the principles of religion. A few examples are as follows:

Islam encourages giving charity. People with strong faith give charity at all times, both during times of financial ease and also financial hardship [Al-i-Imran, 3:134 (يُنفِقُونَ فِي السَّرَّاءِ وَالضَّرَّاءِ)][6]. A personification of this verse is the fast of Imam Ali (AS), Fatimah Zahra (AS), Hassan (AS), and Hussain (AS), while Hassan (AS) and Hussain (AS) were children. They vowed to fast three consecutive days[7]. The first night, a needy person came to their house and requested food. Hence, they gave their meal to the individual and broke their fast with water. Similarly, the second night, they shared their meal with an orphan and the third night with a captive. The Quran acknowledges the noble sacrifice of the family of Imam Ali (AS) in chapter Al-Insan (76:5-9) and says:

إِنَّ الْأَبْرَارَ .. ‎﴿٥﴾‏ وَيُطْعِمُونَ الطَّعَامَ عَلَىٰ حُبِّهِ مِسْكِينًا وَيَتِيمًا وَأَسِيرًا ‎﴿٨﴾‏ إِنَّمَا نُطْعِمُكُمْ لِوَجْهِ اللَّهِ لَا نُرِيدُ مِنكُمْ جَزَاءً وَلَا شُكُورًا ‎﴿٩﴾‏

76:5-9 Indeed, the righteous…give food despite love for it to the needy, the orphan, and the captive. (They say), “We feed you only to seek closeness to Allah. We wish not from you reward or gratitude.”

Upholding the truth and being upright is of particular importance in Islam. In chapter An-Nisa (4:135), the Quran asserts that believers should testify to the truth even if it is against themselves or parents and relatives:

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا كُونُوا قَوَّامِينَ بِالْقِسْطِ شُهَدَاءَ لِلَّهِ وَلَوْ عَلَىٰ أَنفُسِكُمْ أَوِ الْوَالِدَيْنِ وَالْأَقْرَبِينَ ۚ… ‎﴿١٣٥﴾‏

4:135 O you who have believed, stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to Allah, even though it be against yourselves, or your parents, or your kin.

Firon’s magician personifies this verse. In a famous contest between Firon’s magician and Prophet Musa (AS), Firon’s magician conceded, denounced Firon, and believed in Prophet Musa (AS). Firon threatened them with crucifixion. Without hesitation, they replied:

قَالُوا لَن نُّؤْثِرَكَ عَلَىٰ مَا جَاءَنَا مِنَ الْبَيِّنَاتِ وَالَّذِي فَطَرَنَا ۖ فَاقْضِ مَا أَنتَ قَاضٍ ۖ إِنَّمَا تَقْضِي هَٰذِهِ الْحَيَاةَ الدُّنْيَا ‎﴿٧٢﴾‏ إِنَّا آمَنَّا بِرَبِّنَا لِيَغْفِرَ لَنَا خَطَايَانَا وَمَا أَكْرَهْتَنَا عَلَيْهِ مِنَ السِّحْرِ ۗ وَاللَّهُ خَيْرٌ وَأَبْقَىٰ ‎﴿٧٣﴾

20:72 They said, “Never will we prefer you over what has come to us of clear proofs and (over) He who created us. So, decree whatever you are to decree. You can only decree for this worldly life.

20:73 Indeed, we have believed in our Lord that He may forgive us our sins and what you compelled us (to do) of magic. And Allah is better and more enduring.”

Under normal circumstances, everyone inspires virtues of truth, peace, and justice. When it comes to losing worldly possessions, only those with strong faith adhere to this claim. A clear example is observed in the tragedy of Karbala.

Imam Hussein (AS) received thousands of invitations from the people of Kufa. They wrote that if he came to Kufa and assumed leadership, they would fight Yazid ibn Mu’awiyah under his command and uproot the Umayyad dynasty.

Imam (AS) sent his representative Muslim-ibn-Aqeel to Kufa. As soon as he arrived, thousands of people pledged allegiance to him. But when Ubaydullah-ibn-Ziad, the Umayyad’s governor, arrived soon after and threatened the people of Kufa with imprisonment and severe punishment, they all left Muslim ibn Aqeel alone. Consequently, Ubaydullah-ibn-Ziad arrested and martyred Muslim-ibn-Aqeel.

Imam Hussain (AS) arrived on the second day of Muharram on the plains of Karbala and made the following famous statements[8]:

قال امام حسین علیه السلام: إنَّ النّاسَ عَبيدُ الدُّنيا، والدّينُ لَعقٌ عَلى ألسِنَتِهِم يَحوطونَهُ ما دَرَّت مَعايِشُهُم، فَإِذا مُحِّصوا بِالبَلاءِ قَلَّ الدَّيّانونَ؛

Indeed people (with fragile faith) are slaves of this world, and religion is like a worthless word uttered in their mouth. They are religious if faith does not disturb their worldly life. When they are tested, few of them are committed to the faith.

In summary, the Prophet (SAWA) stated[9] that an individual with perfect faith is like a patient who trusts his physician. When a physician prescribes a treatment, the patient accepts and follows the treatment despite not liking it.

ثُمَّ قَالَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ(صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَ آلِهِ):يَا عِبَادَ اللَّهِ،أَنْتُمْ كَالْمَرْضَى،وَ اللَّهُ رَبُّ الْعَالَمِينَ كَالطَّبِيبِ،فَصَلاَحُ الْمَرْضَى فِيمَا يَعْلَمُهُ الطَّبِيبُ وَ يُدَبِّرُهُ بِهِ،لاَ فِيمَا يَشْتَهِيهِ الْمَرِيضُ وَ يَقْتَرِحُهُ،أَلاَ فَسَلِّمُوا لِلَّهِ أَمْرَهُ تَكُونُوا مِنَ الْفَائِزِينَ.

The Prophet (SAWA) said: O servants of Allah, you are like a patient, and the Lord of the worlds is like a Physician. The patient’s health is in the hands of the doctor. The patient may not like the physician’s treatment. Be aware that you leave Allah’s guidance to Him, so you benefit from His religion.

[1] (إِنَّمَا بُعِثْتُ لِأُتَمِّمَ مَکَارِمَ الْأَخْلَاقِ)

[2] Invoking Allah’s blessings and praises on the Prophet (SAWA) and the Prophet’s Household

[3] Ahzab 33:56 (إِنَّ اللَّهَ وَ مَلائِكَتَهُ يُصَلُّونَ عَلَى النَّبِيِّ يا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا صَلُّوا عَلَيْهِ وَ سَلِّمُوا تَسْلِيماً)

[4] https://hadith.inoor.ir/fa/hadith/261294/related (Bahr-al-Anvar Vol. 68, P63)

[5] (بحار الأنوار: 66/ 64، باب 30، حديث 11؛ جامع الأخبار: 36)

[6] (السَّرَّاءِ) the ease (الضَّرَّاءِ) the hardship

[7] https://www.al-islam.org/islamic-stories/nazr-vow-allah-be-fulfilled

[8] [( https://www.hadithlib.com/hadithtxts/view/301032) (تحف العقول، ص 245)]

[9] [https://hadith.inoor.ir/fa/hadith/292814/translate) (إرشاد القلوب , جلد۱ , صفحه۱۵۳)]