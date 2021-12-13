Palestinian women prisoners in Israeli jails allowed to phone families

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Palestinian women prisoners in Israeli jails have managed to extract their right of having a phone call with their relatives following several days of protest.

The Asra Media Center said in a statement on Sunday that that women prisoners scored a victory against their jailers. It added that the women prisoners refused to go out of their cells for the daily stroll in the prison yard for three consecutive days.

The Israeli occupation authority holds 35 Palestinian women in its jails including 11 mothers and 8 wounded, who are exposed to daily harassment and maltreatment.

