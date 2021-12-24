Shia answers: What are the reasons that prove the Quran has not been distorted and altered?

SHAFAQNA- God is responsible for constantly caring for the holy Quran and protecting it from any harms, as God revealed in Surah Al-Hijr (The Rocky Tract), verse 9: “Indeed, it is We who sent down the message [i.e., the Quran], and indeed, We will be its guardian.”

Also, various historical, Quranic, intellectual and narrative reasons prove that the Quran is not distortable. The Quran has been everything to Muslims, and it has not been a forgotten book that kept on Muslims’ bookshelves without anyone reading and reciting it, so that one can omit or add to it. Scholars of Islamic sciences have constantly tried to preserve and protect the Quran to the extent that all its details have been carefully studied. In addition, all the leaders of Islam have invited people to the holy Quran. There are various reasons that prove that the Holy Quran has not been distorted, which can be mentioned as follows:

1. Historical Reason: The Quran has been everything to Muslims, and it has not been a forgotten book that lied on Muslims’ bookshelves without anyone reading and reciting it, so that one can omit or add to it. The Quran is a book that the early Muslims always have recited it in their prayers, mosques, and warfronts and have used its verses as arguments to prove that Islam is the true religion, in other words they have never put the Quran aside. Islamic history shows that in some cases men would set teaching their brides the Quran as their “Mahr” (dowry).

Memorization of the Quran has maintained its position as a long-standing tradition and a great honor. Even after the Quran was compiled, transcribed by hand in the form of a book and later on by print which lead to it being the most sold book in all Muslim countries, memorizing it still meant a lot to Muslims, an inevitable result being that memorizers (Hafiz) of the Quran can be found in almost every city and town.

2. The necessity of the Tawâtor (frequency) of the Quran: It means that all Muslims have narrated and memorized the holy Quran and recited it by heart.

Seyyed Murtaza Alam Al-Huda says in this regard: Being sure of the authenticity of the Quran is like believing that the great cities of the world and the great events of history and famous books by famous authors as well as poems by the great poets have remained steadfast throughout history and have been safe from the ravages of events.

Certainly, the attention to the Quran has always been greater than the above-mentioned cases, and the claim to its preservation and protection has always been greater; Because the Quran is the miracle of Islam and the proof of the truth of prophecy and also the source of all religious knowledge and the rules of Sharia.

Scholars of Islamic sciences have constantly tried to preserve and protect the Quran to the extent that all its details (such as the E’erab and the recitation and even the number of letters, words and verses) have been carefully studied. So how is it possible that in spite of all the intense attention, memorizing and protection that have existed and are about the Quran, there has been a change in it and something has been added to or omitted from it?

3. Divine Guarantee: God is responsible to constantly take care of the Quran and protect it from any harms. The Quran states: “Indeed, it is We who sent down the message [i.e., the Quran], and indeed, We (God) will be its guardian.” If the deniers can distort the Quran and replace this distorted version with the original so that it can be accepted as revelation, it means that God has not been able to fulfill Divine Will in preserving the Quran and others have overcome God. While God is the invincible dominator who is not defeated.

4. All the leaders of Islam have invited people to the existing Quran: If the hand of distortion had reached this divine book, it would not have been possible for the Infallible Imams (A.S) to remain silent and invite people to this book. After reaching the caliphate, Imam Ali (A.S) did not mention anything being added or removed from the Quran, but repeatedly called on the people to follow the instructions of the existing Quran. If something had been added to or removed from the Quran, Imam Ali (A.S) would certainly have presented the original Quran to the people. Imam Ali (A.S) said: “The Book of Allah (SWT) is among you. It speaks and its tongue does not falter. It is a house whose pillars do not fall down, and a power whose supporters are never routed.” Therefore, various historical, Quranic, intellectual and narrative reasons prove that the Quran has not been distorted.

*The series of articles “Shia answers” has been prepared and compiled by the Shafaqna International News Agency in order to provide short and simple answers to common questions about Shia Islam in different parts of the world. Answering these questions are done in collaboration with researchers and Islamic centers and based on online and library resources.