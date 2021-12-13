Chinese firm SenseTime  delays Hong Kong IPO following US sanctions over human rights violations in Xinjiang

The US Treasury announced the ban on Friday, saying SenseTime’s facial recognition programmes were designed in part to be used against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. The blacklisting immediately cast a shadow over the company’s upcoming IPO plans in Hong Kong, which had been due to take place a week later.

On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement with the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing “to safeguard the interests of the potential investors” as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist. SenseTime said it “remains committed” to listing in Hong Kong soon and would fully refund those who had already invested, France24 reported.