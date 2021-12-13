What can be done for requests to be granted by God? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about best acts for requests to be granted by God.

Question: Please guide us to the best Dua and Salaat/Salaah/Namaz for requests/wishes (Hajat) and goodness/blessings to be granted by God.

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: For religiously acceptable requests to be granted, it is appropriate for the believers to rely on God and ask God for whatever they need in this world and the hereafter. Continuity in performing Ja’afar Tayyar Salaat on Fridays, pleading (Isteqathah) Salaat of Hadhrat Zahra (SA), and reciting Ziarat Ashura are also of cases where the human being can be hopeful of being granted wishes by God.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA