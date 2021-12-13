The effects of total certainty about the Day of Judgment according to the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – The person who is totally certain about the Day of Judgment, and practices religion and the Quranic Decrees such as performing Salaat/Salaah which is the pillar of the religion and pay Zakat, etc.; because such a person is aware that he/she is answerable for religious duties, and is a servant of God, as well as fulfilling social responsibilities; as revealed by Allah (SWT) in Ayahs 2-3 of Surah Al-Baqarah: “This is the Book, there is no doubt in it, a guidance to the God wary, who believe in Unseen, maintain the prayer, and spend out of what We (God) have provided for them.”

But when a person does not believe in the Resurrection on the Day of Judgment and says: ‘This is a far-fetched return’, as is mentioned in Ayah 3 of Surah Qaaf: “What! When we are dead and have become dust, (shall we be raised again?) That is a far-fetched return!” or has doubt about that day, does not have any obligation about anything, and according to the Quran, goes after the immoral life and with total freedom crosses all the red lines; as is explained in Ayahs 2-5 of Surah Al-Qiyamah: “And I swear by the self-critical soul! Does the human being think that We (God) cannot assemble his/her bones? Yes indeed, We are able to put together in perfect order the very tips of his/her fingers. But the human being wishes to do wrong (even) in the time in front of him/her.” Therefore, the only matter which guarantees the religious decrees to be carried out is to have the belief in the Day of Judgment.