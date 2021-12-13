Date :Monday, December 13th, 2021 | Time : 15:13 |ID: 240709 | Print

Canada: Police investigating after animal carcass found outside Mosque in Greater Montreal

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Police in Quebec province in Canada are investigating after an animal carcass was found outside a Mosque in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec has provided little detail about the case other than to say the carcass was discovered at the Mosque on Rang Saint-Antoine around 8 a.m on Saturday. They could not say what kind of animal or in what state it was, and whether there was a note or message. It’s also unclear whether the police service is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

 

You might also like
Court gives permission to begin construction of a Mosque in Sydney
Photos: Damage at Mosque & hospital of Palestinians in east Gaza after Israeli airstrikes
Hating Muslim Women
Dearborn Mosque Director: Trump’s Rise Like ‘Reality Show That We Are Living’
Muslim community in New Zealand changing public perceptions
Religious activities protected, mosque facilities improved in Xinjiang: Hatifu
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *