Canada: Police investigating after animal carcass found outside Mosque in Greater Montreal
SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Police in Quebec province in Canada are investigating after an animal carcass was found outside a Mosque in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal.
The Sûreté du Québec has provided little detail about the case other than to say the carcass was discovered at the Mosque on Rang Saint-Antoine around 8 a.m on Saturday. They could not say what kind of animal or in what state it was, and whether there was a note or message. It’s also unclear whether the police service is investigating the incident as a hate crime.
