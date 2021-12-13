Head of Palestine Islamic Movement Released From Israeli Jail

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The head of the Islamic Movement in Palestine, Sheikh Raed Salah, was released from a Israeli jail after 17 months. A group of Palestinian people welcomed the cleric on Monday morning after he was released from prison in the town of Umm Al-Fahm, Qudsn.net reported.

Sheikh Raed Salah spent all of his time in detention in solitary confinement and under harsh conditions. Salah was detained by Israeli forces in August 2017 and indicted for “incitement” following his criticism of the erection of metal detectors at Jerusalem Al-Quds’ Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

He was sentenced to 28 months in prison by an Israeli court. He served 11 months, half of which was spent in solitary confinement before he was moved to house arrest. After two years under house arrest, in August 2020, Salah was against sentenced to a 17-month jail term on “incitement” charges. He has been detained by Israeli authorities times and again for his political and religious activities in occupied Palestine.