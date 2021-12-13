Date :Monday, December 13th, 2021 | Time : 16:30 |ID: 240753 | Print

UK: Police probe launched after ‘gunshot incident’ outside Mosque in Birmingham

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Police are probing a ‘gunshot incident’ outside a Mosque in Birmingham, the UK. Police taped off an area of a car park at Maarif-e-Islam, also known as the Hussainia Mosque, in Small Heath. While a cordon also remains in place at Herbert Road.

West Midlands Ambulance Service told BirminghamLive they were notified by police of a “gunshot incident in the area” at about 7.30pm on Sunday, December 12. Paramedics were not called to the scene. Witnesses said they had heard “shots being fired.”

Police cordoned off the area and search teams combed the scene for clues. A damaged car appeared to have a bullet hole in its passenger front door. The white-colored vehicle was seen being examined by a detective earlier today (Monday, December 13).

A worker from the Small Heath Health Centre, based opposite the Mosque told BirminghamLive: “I work in the health center opposite and I got in at 9am. “I’ve seen this right outside. Someone has said there’s been a shooting. “It’s mad with the young lad stabbed to death in the same area (last week).”

