What happened to the emergency UN money promised for gender-based violence?

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Twelve months ago, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned of a “shadow pandemic” of violence against women – a neglected by-product of COVID-19 lockdown measures – and the world body announced it was releasing emergency funds to fight the scourge globally.

But if the more intense media coverage helped to generate a greater awareness of the problem, it is yet to translate into a significant jolt in funding for those at the sharp end. It has been more than a year since Guterres made that speech, and many victims of gender-based violence have seen no tangible change in support.

Gender-based violence (GBV) is the most pervasive yet least visible human rights violation in the world. It includes physical, sexual, mental or economic harm inflicted on a person because of socially ascribed power imbalances between males and females. It also includes the threat of violence, coercion and deprivation of liberty, whether in public or private, unicef.org told.

There is already an unsettling amount of information on GBV occurring against the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak. It is also becoming increasingly clear that many of the measures deemed necessary to control the spread of the disease are not only increasing GBV-related risks and violence against women and girls, but also limiting survivors’ ability to distance themselves from their abusers as well as reducing their ability to access external support. In addition, it is clear from previous epidemics that during health crises, women typically take on additional physical, psychological and time burdens as caregivers. As such, it is critical that all actors involved in efforts to respond to COVID-19 – across all sectors – take GBV into account within their programme planning and implementation ,gbvguidelines.org mentioned.

In its 2022 Global Humanitarian Overview, published last week, the UN’s emergency aid coordination body, OCHA, estimated that for every three months that COVID-19 lockdowns continue, roughly 15 million additional cases of GBV are committed. And this week, the UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, condemned “alarming” rates of gender-based violence in Central America, citing it as a driver of much of the migration from the region.

The situation is critical in much of Latin America, where Yuri Armando Mamani Hancco has been confronting the problem as coordinator of Peru’s national GBV programme in Puno, the capital of the region of the same name that has the country’s worst record for sexual violence.

At a government-run women’s aid centre in Puno in late October, the programme coordinator said there wasn’t a single shelter for victims of gender-based violence in the entire region – which comprises an area larger than Sri Lanka.

With GBV funding often redirected by local administrations into different aid programmes, money is in such short supply that there isn’t even enough to insulate the walls of the main regional support centre so women seeking help can do so without others listening in.

The programme coordinator expressed his concern over this lack of privacy, as well as about all the other assistance missing due to the funding situation – including the shortage of trained therapists. “My greatest fear is that women like her may end up dead,” he said.

All around the region – from Central America to Venezuela and Colombia – conflict, climate displacement, and mass migration are exposing more and more women to situations where they are vulnerable to sexual violence, especially due to the added confines of the pandemic

But in Latin American countries already beset by humanitarian crises, sparse GBV data collection makes it difficult to assess where problem hotspots are, let alone to work out how to channel the kind of accelerated assistance envisioned by Guterres.

Last November’s announcement to provide $25 million in additional CERF money to 11 countries around the world was the first time rapid response funding from the UN had been directed exclusively towards combating violence against women.

At least 30 percent was to go to supporting women-led organisations over 24 months, with programmes to focus on positive gender-messaging and improving survivor response. However, a year later, The New Humanitarian found that little of this funding stream had actually been disbursed.

The 11 countries and territories due to receive extra GBV funding from CERF in 2021 are: Bangladesh, Cameroon, Colombia, Ethiopia, Iraq, Mali, Myanmar, the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Somalia, Sudan, and Venezuela.

According to Michael Jensen, CERF’s director, gender violence has gained visibility over the last two years. “It does seem that GBV has gotten more attention during COVID-19 than before,” he said. “Whether that continues is another question.”

But April Pham, head of OCHA’s gender unit, said only 11 percent of the global requirements needed for GBV were funded, telling The New Humanitarian: “Not only is it underfunded, but it’s chronically underfunded. It’s nowhere near to where we want it to be.”

“Don’t look to us as the answer, because there is a lot more funding that’s needed,” Pham added. “It still requires leadership to prioritise and see that these are critical issues that need funding. Unless they commit to prioritising these issues, they don’t get the funds allocated.”