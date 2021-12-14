SHAFAQNA-

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

A preliminary look at the Rule of Truth (2)

In the previous section, we talked about the main and high value in Shiism, which is “Obedience” and its degrees, because the word “Shia” means the one who follows the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S).

Degrees of obedience to guidance were also raised.

The Shia must be careful to know and follow the best kind of obedience in the path they are taking. For example, there are problems in following the “works” and even in following the “word”, and sometimes a person makes a mistake. Why?

It is narrated that a scholar wrote the letter of Jim (dʒ) in his letter to some of his students. One looked, concluded the Jihad, said I must follow, and started the Jihad. Another looked, concluded the Jonoon (madness), and followed. Another looked and concluded the other thing!

We must be careful. If we are talking about following the “works”, such issues will occur and will not have a single result. That is, if the “works” are to be followed, the Shias will be divided.

Another example to compare obedience to the “word” and obedience to “providence”:

Attend to the night of Ashura. Imam (A.S) said that I took my allegiance from you. You all go. Each of you take the hand of one of my family and go.

If we were there, what would we do then?

Who knows what Imam means?

What would we do if you and I were there that night? Should we go?

Someone says no, Imam (A.S) said something, I should not pay attention to him.

Ignoring the words of Imam (A.S)!? This is not true either, but it is very reprehensible. Be careful! Ignoring the words of Imam (A.S) is reprehensible.

What did the companions do?

They peeked in at Aba al-Fadl (A.S), the one who is more educated. They saw that Aba al-Fadl (A.S) said: “Where should we go? God forbid that the day comes when we want to separate from you.”

Then the companions realized that they should do the same. Imam (A.S) wanted such behavior. Because he taught and trained Aba al-Fadl(A.S), so that the purpose of Imam (A.S) could be manifested through Aba al-Fadl (A.S). Be careful! Imam (A.S) wanted exactly this behavior. Therefore, the companions also showed this behavior. Not because of disregarding the words of Imam (A.S), nor because of arbitrary interpretation or personal and mental perception.

So what should the Shias do in this situation? They should see what those who are more educated do and what they understand from the words of the Imam (A.S) because their perception is closer to the purpose of Imam (A.S).

According to the scholars who say: If you want to swim in the sea, ok do it, but keep your hand on the boat, always have one hand on the boat, and do not leave it. In following the “works” (even for interpreting Verses and Hadiths), always be connected to the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) interpretation of verses and hadiths and do not separate.

So there must be a formula in society that will guide all Shias to one goal. When they use it, they should achieve a goal. There should not be two goals and three. There should not be multiple goals and perceptions. The above mentioned flaws are in following the “works”.

Al-Hamdu Lillahi Rabbil-‘Alamin