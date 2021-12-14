Date :Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 | Time : 09:44 |ID: 240846 | Print

How important is the wisdom of a society?

SHAFAQNA – The soul of a nation is always moving forward and the nation’s soul is inspired by the absolute wisdom and therefore the nation’s soul does not make mistake. One person makes mistake, but the nation’s soul and the human’s society and in other words the soul/spirit of time does not make mistake, Meaning, whatever in the society which is originated from the human’s wisdom, human’s knowledge, and human’s research, is moving toward discovering the truth and does not make mistake [1].

[1] Panzdah Goftar, Shahid Motahhari (RA), Page 40.

