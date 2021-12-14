Date :Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 | Time : 09:48 |ID: 240850 | Print

What are the effects of lies, jealousy and malice?

SHAFAQNA – The First Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Avoid all lies, as there is distance between lying and belief/faith. The one who is truthful is on the path of salvation and generosity, but the liar is on the edge of the cliff of destruction and indignity. Do not be jealous, because jealousy destroys the belief/faith like a fire which burns the wood into ash. And do not be malicious to each other and have no enmity as that is the destroyer of everything [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 86.

