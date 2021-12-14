Date :Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 | Time : 10:17 |ID: 240869 | Print

Bin Salman & Al-Kazemi talk on phone

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman discussed bilateral relations by telephone.

Bin Salman congratulated Al-Kazemi on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Iraqi government.

In this meeting, aspects of relations between the two brother countries and the current areas of cooperation and ways to support it were also examined.

