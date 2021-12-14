Date :Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 | Time : 11:19 |ID: 240887 | Print

Bahrain inaugurates largest Catholic church in Persian Gulf+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain announced yesterday the opening of the largest Catholic church in the country and in the Persian Gulf region.

The church was built in the Al-Awali district in southern Manama and is named after the “Arab Lady”.

The Church of the Arab Lady, with a capacity of 2,300, is expected to host the Catholic minority in the Muslim-majority country.

Bahrain News Agency reported in this regard: Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa on behalf of Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain attended the opening ceremony of the church.

The largest modern-design Catholic church is about 1.6 km from a large mosque in Manama, close to oil wells in southern Bahrain.

The Vatican estimates that there are about 80,000 Catholic Christians in Bahrain, mostly Asian workers from India and Pakistan.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

