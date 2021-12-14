A group of children with cancer meets Grand Ayatollah Sistani+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- A group of children with cancer and their doctors met with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani received a number of doctors and administrative staff of Vares International Foundation for the Treatment of Tumors and Oncology affiliated to Astan Quds Hussaini in Holy Karbala, as well as a number of patients and children with cancer and their families.

In this meeting, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani listened to a brief description of the activities of this foundation and its services to cancer patients provided by Dr. Haidar Hamzeh Al-Abedi.

He further appreciated this pioneering medical foundation and the efforts of Allama Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Al-Karbalaei in providing good medical care to all Iraqis of all tribes and ethnicities.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani also thanked the medical, nursing and all the staff of the foundation for their efforts and humanitarian services, and wished them good luck and prosperity, and for the present patients and other patients, he wished urgent healing and full recovery from God Almighty.

The high-ranking Shia authority continued the meeting by listening to “Janat Emad Abdul Wahab”, a girl with leukemia. In this speech, she thanked the religious authority in the field of patient care and also the medical plan of Astan Quds Hussaini regarding the provision of free 20-day treatment for all patients in its affiliated centers.

The following video is related to the meeting of Hojjatoleslam Abdul Mahdi Karbalaei with the same girl (Janat Emad Abdul Wahab), which is related to the past, when she wishes to be able to see the Grand Ayatollah Sistani up close and thank him.

