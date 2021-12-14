UK named most intolerant country in Europe towards Christians

SHAFAQNA-UK is one of ‘most intolerant’ countries in Europe towards Christians, According to a new study by the Observatory on Intolerance Against Christians in Europe (OIDAC).

The report identified the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and Sweden as the five countries most affected by a “rising phenomenon” of harassment and violence toward Christians. “These countries were selected because, according to our observations, Christians face the most difficulties in them,” said the Dec. 7 report, “Under Pressure: Human Rights of Christians in Europe.”

Also revealed is the concerning statistic that anti-Christian hate crimes rose by 70% in Europe between 2019 and 2020 following a decline in freedom of conscience, expression and parental rights for Christians across the continent. The report states that discrimination has continued to escalate during the pandemic with disproportionate bans on public Christian worship and downgrading churches to non-essential services. From extensive questionnaires and in-depth interviews, the report finds that education, church, politics and the workplace are the four key areas of Christian life most affected, according to Christian Concern.

It says the United Kingdom is the European country with the most cases of legal prosecutions for alleged “hate speech” involving Christians. Furthermore, it suggests that violence against Christians has risen in the UK in the form of vandalism and severe arson attacks on Christian buildings and even physical assaults. It concludes that there is a strong social hostility and at the same time indifference or even a bias from public authorities.

The report, compiled over two years, concluded by inviting “international and civil-society organizations to contribute toward improving this situation by reporting and raising awareness about this phenomenon”, Catholic Review reported.