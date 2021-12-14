Date :Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 | Time : 15:01 |ID: 240936 | Print

Earthquake-resistance wooden mosque in Turkey

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:  Gogceli Mosque in Samsun province’s Carsamba district was built some 8 centuries ago and had managed to survive several earthquakes in Turkey.

An 800-year-old wooden mosque in northern Turkey is proving that good craftsmanship and skill can stand the test of time, according to Anadolu Agency.The Gogceli Mosque in Samsun province’s Carsamba district was assembled without using nails, screws or glue in 1206.

Amazingly, this is no relic or museum. Turkey’s oldest wooden mosque is still in service and serves as a place of worship for 300 people five times every day.

