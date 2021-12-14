New Islamic center opens in Wales

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Muslim center has been recently inaugurated in Abergavenny, Wales.

Councillor Tudor Thomas Mayor of Abergavenny recently joined the Muslim Community in Abergavenny at the opening of the Abergavenny Muslim Centre in Our Lady and St Michael’s Centre.

He warmly welcomed the opening of this centre and emphasised the welcoming nature of the Welsh nation to people of all faiths and nationalities.

Having this association for Muslims here in Abergavenny means that Muslim communities in Monmouthshire can be assisted through providing activities, events and services that will be based around faith, education, employment and healthy lifestyle along with promoting diversity amongst local communities.

The Muslim community have achieved their first millstone by providing Friday prayers in Abergavenny which means they no longer need to travel outside the county to be able to perform their prayers, it has also bought the Muslim community together and they are learning of new people within the community. The Muslim community in Abergavenny will also welcome and support Afghan refugees.