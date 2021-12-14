UK: Church of England dioceses to receive nearly £5 million to spread Christian message to young people

Coventry Diocese is to receive £1.25 million in Strategic Development Funding (SDF) for outreach work in parishes serving estates and suburban areas in the city and the Warwickshire town of Bedworth, according to Premier Christian News.

The projects are part of a plan to create 150 new worshipping communities in the diocese by 2030, reaching children and young people, families, elderly people and other groups such as homeless people. Meanwhile, Southwell and Nottingham Diocese have been granted £3.5 million to support the outreach of 40 churches over the next five years