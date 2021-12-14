UAE: The Holy Quran College at Al-Qasimia University reports future plans

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The Advisory Council of the College of the Holy Quran at Al-Qasimia University (AQU) discussed its various roles and tasks in strengthening the college’s progress, supporting its academic programmes, and enhancing the college’s communication with the community, for the academic year 2021-2022.

During its meeting, the Council discussed a number of topics related to the work of the college with the aim of improving it in all fields, and continuing to support the development of the college in the fields of education and scientific research. The council listened to a detailed report from the college’s future plan ,Sharjah24.ae reported.

Through a review of the college’s future plan, the continuous endeavor to enhance the college’s march, which is the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates, and which takes full care of the Holy Quran and its interpretation, to spread religious and cultural awareness.